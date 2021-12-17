Charnwood: Bin strike action planned for festive season
Refuse workers are set to go on strike over pay, which would mean "massive disruption", a union has warned.
GMB union workers in Leicestershire's Charnwood borough voted to support strike action, due to take place on 29 and 31 December.
The union said it was because employer Serco had failed to present a "fair" pay offer.
Serco urged the GMB union to suspend strike action, adding talks are ongoing.
'Joke worthy of a Christmas cracker'
Jim Clarke, GMB regional organiser, said strike action over the festive period would cause "massive disruption" and risk Christmas waste "piling up".
He added: "This disruption is completely avoidable if Serco top brass consider a fair pay deal for these key workers.
"Talks are ongoing and we remain hopeful Serco can avoid this disruption by coming to the table with a fair offer before it's too late.
"It's a joke worthy of a Christmas cracker to say they can't afford a reasonable pay offer for local Leicestershire refuse workers."
A union spokesperson added they wanted a pay rise that allows their members to keep up with the impact of inflation.
Jo Mortimer, contract manager at Serco, said: "It is always our intention to work in partnership with trade unions and we would urge the GMB to suspend the planned strike action while conciliation talks with the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service are still ongoing."
A spokeswoman for Charnwood Borough Council added disruption was "likely" if strike action goes ahead.
"Our contract with Serco increases in line with inflation every year to help cover any increased costs including wages," she said.
"We will keep residents up to date with any changes."
