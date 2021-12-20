Thurnby family appeal over bubble wall funds for son
- Published
The family of a young boy who is partially sighted and has a severe form of epilepsy is appealing for help to fund a bubble wall in their home.
James, six, contracted meningoencephalitis - a serious neurological condition - when he was a baby and was left with complex needs.
Because of this, he is not able to play in the way other children his age do.
Mum Rachael said a sensory bubble wall was one form of play he could do in his wheelchair and at home.
The wall is a clear panel of acrylic, similar to an aquarium tank, that pumps bubbles through plastic tubes, creating a flow of bubbles with changing colours and vibrations.
The family from Thurnby, Leicestershire, is now appealing for help to raise money and Rachael added: "James absolutely loves the multi-sensory room at school, his face lights up when he's there.
"He particularly enjoys and engages with the vibrations of the bubble tubes.
"It would make such a difference having a bubble wall at home for him as it would really help with his development and would also help to calm him down after a bad seizure."
James can have up to 17 seizures a day and often gets injured as a result.
Rachael said being in his wheelchair and wearing a padded helmet was one way of keeping him safe during these "drop attacks".
"As hard as it is coping with James's medical needs, he brings so much joy to us and his baby sister," she added.
"James is such a cheeky little monkey, who loves to play and explore, but at home there's very little he can play with safely that gives him the sensory stimulation he needs."
Children's disability charity - Children Today charitable trust - has pledged to cover half the cost of the equipment and launched the fundraising appeal on behalf of the family to generate the additional £490 needed.
Director Emma Prescott urged people to "help this remarkable little boy and give him the gift of fun this Christmas".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook,Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.