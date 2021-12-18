Dozens of Santas paddle down River Soar for Leicester charity event
- Published
About 70 people dressed as Father Christmas took to the water to take part in an annual charity paddle.
They braved the morning chill in a variety of boats for the fourth Big Santa Paddle on the River Soar from Leicester Outdoor Pursuits Centre to Birstall, in Leicestershire.
The two-hour round trip aimed to raise money for the centre, which helps young people access outdoor activities.
Centre manager Stuart Fraser said the paddle also helped people's wellbeing.
"It's great to get 70 people out, dressed in Santa outfits, hats and beards, just before the end of the year," he said. "It was a real spectacle."
Mr Fraser said the festively-dressed group were in a mixture of canoes, kayaks, katakanus and bell boats.
"Great to see all those people paddling down the river, having a great time and singing along to Christmas tunes," he added.
Mr Fraser said the charity fundraising event also aimed to raise awareness of what the centre offered.
"We're all outdoors and it's great for physical and mental wellbeing," he added.
"We are grateful we had as much support as we did."
He said on their return after the two-mile (3.2km) round trip the Santas enjoyed mince pies and hot drinks.
The annual Santa paddle was cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions.
