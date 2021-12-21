Man found injured on beach charged with woman's murder
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was discovered in Leicester shortly before he was found injured on a beach in Norfolk.
Leicestershire Police were called to Tennis Court Drive in Humberstone, where they found the body of 49-year-old Manisha Solanki on 15 April.
Kaushik Solanki, 54, of Tennis Court Drive, was found on the beach in Hunstanton a short time later.
He has been in hospital for several months but has since been discharged.
Mr Solanki is due at Leicester Crown Court later on Tuesday, the force added.
