Man who killed friend in Whitwick crash jailed
- Published
A dangerous driver has been jailed after he lost control of a car, killing his friend in the passenger seat.
Aaron Fairbrother, 24, died when the car hit a wall and spun across the carriageway in Leicester Road, near Whitwick on 23 December 2020.
Lewis Kendrick admitted causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving a vehicle while uninsured and unlicensed.
He was jailed for three-and-a-half years at Leicester Crown Court.
Kendrick, 24, of Dumps Road, Whitwick, was also disqualified from driving for eight years and will need to take an extended retest.
Leicestershire Police said a black Nissan Note hit a stone wall before "travelling across the road in a violent rotation with such force that the engine ejected through the front of the vehicle" just before 01:30 GMT on 23 December 2020.
'Loved life'
Mr Fairbrother, who was from Whitwick, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.
Kendrick, who held a provisional licence and was not insured to drive the vehicle, was arrested and taken to hospital after sustaining a fractured pelvis and hip, police said.
While at hospital he tested positive for alcohol and drugs with toxicology results later confirming he was over the legal drink-drive limit and had consumed cocaine as well, the force added.
Det Con Paul Hicks said: "The fact that Kendrick had excess of the legal limits for both alcohol and Benzoylecgonine in his system are likely to be contributing factors in the collision.
"His actions on that night caused the death of his friend, something he will have to live with for the rest of his life and something no amount of time in prison will change for him or Aaron's family."
In a statement, Mr Fairbrother's family said: "We as a family can now try and heal together, but the only thing that would heal our pain at this time is to have Aaron here with us now.
"Aaron never left home without saying 'I love you'. He loved life and lived every second of it to the full, everything was funny and to be enjoyed, and he made us laugh at every opportunity.
"We will never see Aaron get married, buy a house or have children, and the world has missed out on the beautiful amazing man that Aaron would have become."
