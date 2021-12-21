Alert as more bird flu cases found in Leicestershire
More cases of bird flu have been found in Leicestershire, the county council has announced.
The fifth case in the county has been found on premises near Market Bosworth.
It follows recent outbreaks at farms near Barrow upon Soar and a rise in cases across the country.
Two zones - one 3km (1.9 mile) and another 10km (6.2 miles) - have been put in place around the site, with extra security measures for bird owners within the zones.
All the birds on the affected premises will be killed.
The council said the public health risk from avian influenza was "very low".
Trading standards officers are visiting properties within the 3km zone to identify and advise bird owners.
Signage is also being put in place on roads around the 10km zone to inform drivers they are entering a restricted area.
Deborah Taylor, cabinet member for regulatory services, said: "It's important we all do what we can to reduce the spread of the disease and we are continuing to work closely with the government.
"I'd urge all bird keepers to follow the legal requirements, including registering flocks where required, and although the risk to residents is very low, I'd remind people not to touch or pick up any dead or sick birds."
Measures for owners inside the zones include keeping records of visitors, tracking movement of any poultry projects and keeping any birds housed or isolated.
A number of locations across the UK - as well as Europe and Asia - have seen outbreaks of bird flu this year.
The H5N1 virus is highly contagious and can kill poultry flocks, but the government has reiterated the risk to humans is low.
The latest cases come as the UK's chief veterinary officer told the BBC there was a "phenomenal level" of avian flu in the UK.
