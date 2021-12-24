The stories behind the Christmas lights displays
By David Pittam
BBC News
- Published
Part of the magic of Christmas is the dispelling of the dark and cold of winter nights with music, joy and lights.
While there are public displays in every town and city, some contribute their own time, front gardens and electricity bills to brightening up our streets.
Here are a few of the lightest and brightest.
Scott Seare, 33, has been festooning his Leicester family home for more than 10 years.
This year he is doing it to raise money for LOROS, a local hospice.
"It started as a few lights for the kids as a family, but it's just grown out of control from there - in a good way," he said.
"Over the past couple of years, with Covid, it's been depressing, so we just wanted to bring some joy."
Almost 200 people came to see David Carter switch on his lights in Gamston, Nottinghamshire, this year.
The 64-year-old said he had spent about 60 hours rigging them up - but it was worth it.
He added: "People are amazed; they can't believe it."
He said the reaction of one little boy, aged about three or four, had made all of his efforts worthwhile.
"He was absolutely speechless," he said. "Reactions like that make it for me."
Debbie Smith, 57, said her husband Ivan, 58, takes a week off from his job driving buses to set up their lights in Belper, Derbyshire.
She said their enthusiasm began with a blow-up Homer Simpson five years ago.
Now they have dozens of life-sized and illuminated inflatable statues at the front of the house.
She said: "We do it for the community, to see the kids' faces and bring some joy at Christmas.
"It's amazing, thousands of lights. We have fantastic neighbours, they really like it."
