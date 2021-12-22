Multiple casualties after gas leak at Leicester food factory
- Published
A food factory has been evacuated and 23 people have been affected by gas inhalation following a chemical leak.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to Bradgate Bakery in Madeline Road, Leicester, at 08:32 GMT on Wednesday.
A number of the reported casualties have been taken to hospital, the fire service added.
The "small gas cloud" caused by the leak has been safely dispersed with no further chemical leaks.
Crews remain at the site, which is run by food manufacturer Samworth Brothers, and are monitoring the situation.
Earlier, people in the area were told to keep windows closed.
A fire service spokeswoman added: "There are no hazards to local residents, and all relevant partner agencies have been informed."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.