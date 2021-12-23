BBC News

Leicester's inclusive grotto sees hundreds of bookings

The grotto can be tailored to each child or adult's needs

An inclusive Christmas grotto has been created for children or adults with mental and physical disabilities.

The attraction has been built in a former shop in Gallowtree Gate, Leicester, and is designed so it can be tailored to suit individual needs.

It takes one family at a time with adjustable lighting, sound and has seen more than 600 appointments.

It has been set up by Callum and Nikki, who found it difficult to take their own son Hudson to regular grottos.

The couple did not expect the level of interest the event has generated

"Some of these kids have not been to see Santa ever and some of them have had bad experiences," said Callum.

"So we wanted to make it really inclusive where we could customise the experience around the child's requirements.

"Some want it bright, some want the sound really loud and others really quiet."

Nikki added: "Things with crowds or where you have to queue, things with too much noise is really overwhelming for kids like Hudson.

"We kept thinking, how would Hudson be comfortable? Because the majority of kids are like him and get overwhelmed by the same things."

