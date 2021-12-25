Feeling lucky to be alive this Christmas
Following a traumatic festive period last year, Katy Meldrum feels fortunate to be having a proper family Christmas.
Her husband Graham spent last Christmas isolated in a bedroom with Covid, opening presents and eating dinner on his own at their Leicestershire home.
Things went from bad to worse when Graham became increasingly ill and he was hospitalised in the new year.
Katy, who had previously recovered from breast cancer, then caught Covid herself along with her two daughters.
"That was a really difficult time," says Katy, from Market Harborough, reflecting on life a year ago.
"I had heard of some people going to hospital and not coming back, and we didn't know if he would."
Graham was taken to hospital by ambulance on 6 January, not knowing if he would survive.
"Seeing the girls' faces when I was leaving was probably the most scary thing," he says.
"That was scary, thinking that might be the last time I see them."
But the family all recovered. Graham even managed to cycle 300 km (186 miles) for a cancer charity in March.
"Coming out of Covid, having had pneumonia, it was quite a challenge," he says.
"Katy persuaded me to do it as part of my recovery. I think she was trying to either kill me or cure me."
In fact, Graham partly attributes his recovery to the fact he was pretty fit before catching Covid.
"I consider myself quite lucky because I was sufficiently ill to be hospitalised but not sufficiently ill to be ventilated," he says.
"I know people who are suffering from long Covid because they weren't hospitalised, but I'm pretty much back to normal apart from my sense of smell."
After spending nearly all of January being ill or in isolation, the family did as much as they could to avoid catching Covid this December.
They also took Covid tests before heading to stay by the sea in Essex, at holiday accommodation they booked with Katy's dad and sister.
"We've done that to try to disperse some of the trauma from last year by not being at home again," says Katy.
Graham says the build-up to Christmas has been "quite nervy" this year.
"I probably have got some sort of PTSD type thing as a result," he says.
"Without wanting to be over-dramatic, we felt it would be better to have a break away from it, so we can maybe next year start all over again, feeling confident we got through Christmas without nearly dying."
