Elderly woman dies in Loughborough car crash
An elderly pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Loughborough.
Leicestershire Police said the woman in her 80s suffered serious injuries in the crash on Frederick Street on Thursday.
It happened at 12:50 GMT and involved a grey Peugeot MPV. The driver was not injured and is helping police with their inquiries.
The force said the woman was taken to hospital but later died of her injuries.
Det Con Kasie Carter appealed for witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage to contact them.
She added: "As a result of early enquiries, CCTV footage near to the scene has been viewed. We are particularly keen to trace two silver vehicles that appeared on the scene a short time after the collision.
"I would urge the drivers to get in touch, the smallest bit of information may be helpful to the investigation."
