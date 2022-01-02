Leicester Cathedral to host last service before building project
The final service is to take place at Leicester Cathedral before the start of a £12.7m building project.
The scheme will see the creation of a new visitor and learning centre, as well as vergers and volunteers' facilities.
While closed, the Diocese of Leicester said the cathedral choirs and clergy would work with other churches across Leicestershire for services and events.
The building is due to reopen in autumn 2023.
Today is the last day you can visit #LeicesterCathedral before we vacate the building until autumn 2023! All are welcome from 11am-3pm.— Leicester Cathedral (@LeicsCathedral) December 31, 2021
Join us for our last services in the Cathedral on Sunday 2 January. Cathedral Eucharist at 10.30am and Evening Prayer at 3pm - our own Exodus! pic.twitter.com/eb2gopA5nX
The cathedral said it would retain a base in the city centre, at St Martins House, for Sunday morning worship and the nearby St Nicholas' Church for weekday services.
It has also invited more than 50 churches to host visits from the cathedral choirs and clergy.
Leicester Cathedral would usually welcome more than 100,000 visitors each year.
Simon Bentley, who is project managing the restoration, said the King Richard III Visitor Centre would display the coffin pall created for the reburial of the King Richard III - which would normally be on display in the cathedral - and show video footage of his tomb.
Mr Bentley said: "The cathedral is pleased that these will continue to be enjoyed during restoration works.
"A programme of hard hat tours to look at the archaeology and key aspects of the conservation works, and also view the tomb of King Richard will be arranged during 2022. These will be advertised in advance, dependent on the access available at various stages of building works."
Some demolition work at the cathedral has already begun.
