Leicester murder inquiry starts over street stab death
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man who was found in a Leicester street.
Police were called at 00:32 GMT after ambulance crews found a man with stab injuries in Evington Road near the junction with Hamilton Street.
The victim, who is in his 40s, was pronounced dead at hospital just after 01:00.
Officers said a cordon remained in place while forensic examinations are carried out.
No arrests have been made.
Det Insp Steve Wragg appealed for witnesses, saying the area was likely to have been busier than normal as it was a Bank Holiday.
"A man has lost his life and we are determined to find out the full circumstances of how this has happened and who is responsible.
"We have a dedicated team carrying out detailed enquiries including forensic analysis, CCTV and house to house enquiries," he said.
