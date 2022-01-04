Raju Modhwadia stabbing: Murder suspect released on bail
A man arrested on suspicion of murder over a fatal stabbing in Leicester has been released on police bail.
The 44-year-old was arrested on Monday following the death of Raju Modhwadia, 41, on Evington Road on 27 December.
Shadon Archer, 32, of Bassett Street, and 32-year-old Marcus Henry, of Morpeth Avenue, have already been charged with murder.
Four other people arrested during the inquiry have also been released either on bail or under investigation.
Three men, aged 32, 35 and 41, who were detained on suspicion of murder have been released on bail.
A 61-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was released under investigation.
