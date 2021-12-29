Leicester stabbing: Third arrest over death
- Published
A third person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the fatal stabbing of a man in Leicester.
A man in his 40s was found injured in Evington Road, near the junction with Hamilton Street, shortly after 00:30 GMT on Monday.
Police said he died later in hospital and is yet to be formally identified.
A 32-year-old man from Leicester was arrested on Tuesday and joins two men, aged 33 and 35 arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody.
Det Insp Nicole Main said officers were "making progress in this investigation".
"But we still want to hear from anyone who saw, or knows, what happened in the early hours of Monday morning," she added.
"What happened that led to this man's death?"
Leicestershire Police previously said the street is a busy area and appealed for people who were there late into the evening on Boxing Day to get in touch with them.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk