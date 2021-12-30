Leicestershire officers praised after helping with birth
- Published
Three police officers helped with the birth of a baby boy after they were flagged down in the street for help.
The father stopped PC Ryan Holden to say his baby had just been born at an address near Market Harborough on Monday.
After calling for backup, he and two other officers tied the umbilical cord and supported the mother and her firstborn before paramedics arrived.
It was "a career first for all three of us", the Leicestershire officer said.
The force said PC Holden, PC Steve Winn and PC James Day received advice while on the phone to East Midlands Ambulance Service and also ensured there was no excessive bleeding.
They wrapped the baby, who has been named Freddie, in blankets and supported Jade, the mother, who was in some shock, police said.
'Proud'
PC Holden added: "This was a career first for all three of us and certainly wasn't what we expected to be dealing with when we started the shift that day but we were pleased we were able to help this young family with the arrival of their first child.
"We returned to the house to provide the new family with some flowers and a card and it's brilliant to hear that Jade, Sam and baby Freddie are doing well."
Mum Jade said: "I am very proud of Sam and how he brought Freddie into the world before running outside and flagging down the first officer who came to help.
"It's lovely that we are able to be a part of such a good and positive news story and I can't thank the officers enough for their help."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook,Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.