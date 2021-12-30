BBC News

Two men charged with murder after Leicester stabbing

Raju Modhwadia was found with stab wound injuries in Evington Road and died in hospital

Two men have been charged with the murder of a man found with stab wounds in Leicester.

Emergency services were called to a report of an injured man in Evington Road, near the junction with Hamilton Street, shortly after 00:30 GMT on Monday.

Raju Modhwadia, 41, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The pair have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Leicestershire Police named the pair as Shadon Archer, 32, of Bassett Street, Leicester and Marcus Henry, 32, of Morpeth Avenue, also in Leicester.

The police cordon remained at scene in Evington Road throughout Monday

A 35-year-old Leicester man who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday remains in police custody.

A 61-year-old woman from Leicester who was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

