Leicester homes and businesses evacuated over river device
- Published
Houses and businesses in Leicester have been evacuated after an explosive device was discovered in a river.
Bomb disposal teams were called at 11:35 GMT on Tuesday after a mortar shell was pulled from the River Soar.
Leicestershire Police placed a 100m (328 ft) cordon around the area and a number of residents and workers were led to safety.
Thurcaston Road was closed between Loughborough Road and Abbey Lane but has since been reopened.
The device was taken away by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team for inspection and disposal.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.