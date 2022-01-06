Man jailed after dangerous driving in Loughborough streets
A man who police say drove through residential streets at "dangerous speeds" to escape from officers has been jailed for two years.
Christian Chauraya drove at 55mph in a 30mph zone in Loughborough in December.
He was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday after admitting driving without a licence and insurance, dangerous driving, handling stolen goods and supplying cannabis.
Det Con Chris Fox said Chauraya had "no regard for the public's safety".
Leicestershire Police said a member of the public reported seeing the 21-year-old driving a silver BMW in Coalville, Leicestershire, on 4 December in a manner that made her believe he may be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Officers tried to stop the car but Chauraya drove away, the force said.
He then drove through Loughborough in a "dangerous manner and narrowly avoided a number of parked cars", police added.
'Lives at risk'
Chauraya, of Rempstone Road in Belton, stopped in Warwick Way and escaped on foot before being arrested by officers shortly afterwards.
Police said they later found he was involved in the supply of cannabis and a search of his home also led officers to a KTM motorcycle using false plates, which had been reported stolen from Earl Shilton on 23 November.
Det Con Fox added: "Chauraya is a criminal who clearly has no regard for the public's safety. He knew he was wanted and was prepared to put the lives of others at risk to try and evade police.
"I hope the public can take some reassurance from the fact he is off our streets and is serving time in prison."
He was also disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to pay a £156 victim surcharge.
