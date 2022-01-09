Girl, 17, arrested after man found with stab wound in Leicester
A 17-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found with a stab wound injury in his chest.
Leicestershire Police said it was contacted by East Midlands Ambulance Service at about 20:30 GMT on Monday.
The force said the man, 25, had been found in the Biddle Road area of Leicester and was taken to hospital.
He has since been discharged and the teenager arrested has been released on police bail.
Leicestershire Police said the girl was arrested on Friday following a week of enquiries, including house-to-house visits and analysing CCTV footage.
It is appealing for anyone with any information in relation to the incident to make contact with the force.
