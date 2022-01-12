Consultation over rail corridor freight park plans opens
- Published
Plans for a new freight park to help store more cargo from container ships are set to be discussed.
The proposed Hinckley National Rail Freight Interchange is open for consultation from Wednesday.
Councillors in Leicestershire say the proposals would adversely impact the 200-acre Burbage Common.
Tritax Symmetry said its plans "look to meet the current and future needs of the logistics industry by capitalising on the site's strategic location".
"We want to work with the local community to further develop our plans," the firm said in a statement.
The interchange project - which aims to store cargo brought from sea and transported through rail links - is currently registered with the Planning Inspectorate, and the consultation ends on 9 March.
If approved, it would be built off the M69 and include industrial units, a rail port and lorry park, with road access from junction 2.
David Bill, deputy leader of Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council, said: "We are surrounded with warehousing at the moment because we are in the centre of the country, and quite frankly we do not need another warehouse complex."
Opposing the plans, Bosworth MP Luke Evans said residents had "raised concerns about traffic, wildlife and the environment".
"The proposals for the National Rail Freight Interchange have the potential to adversely affect our much-loved beauty spot Burbage Common," he added.
"I'd encourage people to take part online over the next few weeks, to formally share their views with the developer, the Planning Inspectorate and the council."
