BBC News

Leicester: Appeal after cyclist seriously hurt in crash

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
Police said no arrests had yet been made

Police are appealing for information after a cyclist was seriously hurt when he was knocked off his bike in Leicester.

Leicestershire Police said the cyclist, a man in his 20s, was hit by a white van on a crossing near the junction of Aylestone Road and Middleton Street at about 07:30 GMT on Monday.

He was treated for serious injuries and remains in a stable condition in hospital, the force added.

No arrests have yet been made.

Police have asked anyone who captured the collision on a dashcam or who saw what happened to come forward.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics