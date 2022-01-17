Man jailed after victim blinded in Leicester street attack
A man has been jailed for his part in an "extremely violent attack" which left the victim blind.
Police were called to a fight involving numerous people in the Belgrave Gate area of Leicester in July.
They found a 21-year-old man with serious stab wounds to his chest, the weapon having narrowly missed his heart.
On Friday Tadiwanashe Matemadombo, 22, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and having a blade.
His victim lost five pints of blood, had to be revived at the scene and has been left blind, Leicestershire Police said.
Matemadombo, of Grantham Street, Coventry, was sentenced on Friday at Leicester Crown Court to eight years and eight months.
He had previously also pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis.
Det Con James Collins said: "This was an extremely violent attack, witnessed by many people in a public area.
"We, the Crown Prosecution Service and the courts take knife crime extremely seriously and will use all in our powers to bring people to justice."
