Plans to tackle speeding on Leicestershire roads
Plans have been put forward to tackle speeding in Leicestershire.
The county council said it had set up a £1.4m fund for improvements, which include more vehicle-activated signs warning drivers to slow down.
Some villages will also see signs installed urging motorists to slow down before they enter the area.
The authority said speeding "blights communities" and it was committed to "influence and ultimately change" road users' behaviour.
More street furniture, such as bollards and benches, improving parking schemes, work on public rights of way and tree planting, will also be considered, the council said.
Councillor Ozzy O'Shea, cabinet lead member for highways and transport, said: "I'm not surprised that speeding features so high on the priority list.
"It's something which blights communities and we're committed to doing all we can to influence and ultimately change road users' behaviour."
