Misterton: Police investigate serious sexual assault
Police are appealing for information after a woman was subjected to a "serious" sexual assault in Leicestershire.
Officers said the woman was attacked between 04:00 and 05:00 GMT on Sunday in Misterton, near Lutterworth.
Three men - who are aged 22, 25 and 28 and from Leicester - are in custody, while a 27-year-old man from Leicester was released with no further action.
Officers are in the area "carrying out further inquiries", police added.
