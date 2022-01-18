Trail of globes to decorate Leicester this summer
- Published
A trail of globe statues is coming to Leicester this summer as part of a large public art display.
The World Reimagined project will bring 10 decorated spheres to the city's streets from 13 August to 16 October.
The national project, which is also taking place in six other cities, is designed to educate people about the transatlantic slave trade.
The themes of the works include "Mother Africa" and "the reality of being enslaved".
Leicester City Council is supporting the project with a £50,000 grant.
Deputy city mayor Piara Singh Clair said: "These impressive globe sculptures will be the centre of a broader education and engagement programme that will involve schools, community groups and other organisations across the city.
"Not only will they provoke debate and help improve our understanding of the impact of the slave trade, but they will also bring a spectacular splash of colour and new interest to the streets of Leicester this summer."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook,Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.