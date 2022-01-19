Bird fair to return to Rutland after cancellation
A popular bird-watching event is making a comeback after it was cancelled due to the pandemic and climate change.
Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust (LRWT) ran the annual Rutland Birdfair for more than 30 years.
Last year it announced it was ending the event due to money worries made worse by the pandemic and concerns about its carbon footprint.
But now it is returning with new organisers in the form of Global Birdfair.
The LRWT announced in November last year it would no longer be putting on Birdfair.
The new event is being set up by Tim Appleton, who said he had organised Birdfair for LRWT from the very first meeting until 2019.
Mr Appleton said: "I am delighted to announce that the new Global Birdfair will continue to have a home in Rutland."
He added it would provide a boost to the local economy.
The event, due to take place between 15 and 17 July at the Rutland Showground in Oakham, will include exhibits and stalls and a programme of activities such as lectures.
A spokesperson for the RSPB, which also used to be involved in Birdfair, said: "Birdfair has been a mainstay of the birding calendar over the years... so it's great to see its return, albeit in a slightly different form and at a different venue.
"We've yet to see further detail but we will be talking to the organisers about how we might best be able to support it."
