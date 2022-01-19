Misterton: Men charged with kidnap and sexual assault
Three men have been charged after a woman was sexually assaulted in a Leicestershire village.
Police said the woman was attacked in Misterton, near Lutterworth, between 04:00 and 05:00 GMT on Sunday.
The three men, aged 22, 25 and 28, all of Gaul Street, Leicester, have been charged with kidnap and false imprisonment and a number of sexual offences.
They will appear before magistrates on Thursday.
A fourth man, aged 27, who was was arrested as part of the investigation has been released with no further action.
