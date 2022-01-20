Leicester men in court after kidnap and sexual assault charges
- Published
Three men have appeared in court after being charged with sexually assaulting and kidnapping a woman in Leicestershire.
Police said the woman was attacked in Misterton, near Lutterworth, between 04:00 and 05:00 GMT on Sunday.
Vahar Manchala, 22, faces two counts of sexual assault, two of assault by penetration and one of kidnap.
Ajay Doppalapudi, 25, and 28-year-old Rana Yellambai are charged with kidnap and assault by penetration.
The trio - all from Gaul Street in Leicester - appeared at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Thursday, and are being held in remand ahead of their next appearance at Leicester Crown Court on 21 February.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.