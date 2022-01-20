Granville Park: Children's play area closed after vandals burn bin
A children's play area has been closed by the council after vandals set a bin on fire, damaging the surface below.
Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council said it happened at Granville Park in Hinckley, Leicestershire, on Wednesday.
The authority said the damaged floor would need to be assessed and repaired or replaced.
Leicestershire Police said a report of anti-social behaviour had been made and local officers were working with the council to identify those responsible.
In a Facebook post Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council said: "A wheelie bin was set fire, destroying the play area surface next to a children's roundabout."
Anyone with information has been asked to contact the authority's anti-social behaviour team.
The council said a rocker toy was also thought to have been vandalised but it has since emerged this broke while being used.
