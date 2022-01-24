Leicestershire care firm failures downplayed by council
By Greig Watson
Officials have sought to reassure those using care services after it emerged two firms have handed back contracts.
About 120 people were affected in Leicestershire late last year when the private providers said they could no longer fulfil their obligations.
The county council said it stepped in within 24 hours to ensure continued care.
It added it had a number of staff available to step in if a similar situation arose again.
Legal obligation
Providing care is one of the council's statutory responsibilities, meaning it is legally obliged to do so.
Leicestershire County Council figures show about 2,400 people receive a home care package commissioned through the authority.
In addition, there are 2,070 people with a direct payment to help them live independently.
It is common practice to use private firms to fulfil some of these duties but the council must step in if these companies cannot continue for whatever - often financial - reason.
'No complaints'
While the news two, unnamed, private providers handed back their contracts was unwelcome, the council said it was not worried.
Christine Radford, lead member for adults, said: [Families] should have no concerns that the council will not step in straight away if the provider goes down.
"We have never really had any complaints back from people who have family members in care homes to say we weren't doing enough.
"And certainly the care homes themselves, and those that go into the community to look after residents, have had no complaints we did not support them."
Depending on the circumstances and the content of the contracts, the council can charge providers for some aspects of its intervention and support provided.
The county council added the problems with the two providers were unrelated to the pandemic.
