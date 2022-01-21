Boy, 11, injured in Leicestershire van crash
An 11-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a van in Leicestershire.
Police said they were called to Station Road, Thurnby just after 15:40 GMT by East Midlands Ambulance Service.
The force said the boy had been taken to hospital but the extent of his injuries was not yet known.
The van driver was uninjured but the road was closed between Uppingham Road and Scraptoft Lane to allow investigation work to take place.
