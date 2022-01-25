Leicester: Further arrests after man stabbed at party
- Published
Police investigating a stabbing at a party have arrested two more people on suspicion of attempted murder.
Leicestershire Police were called to a report of a stabbing in Nixon Court, Putney Road, Leicester, at 23:38 GMT on Thursday.
A man in his 20s had a single stab wound and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.
An 18-year-old man from Hertfordshire and a 22-year-old man from Middlesex were detained on Tuesday.
Four men arrested on Monday on suspicion of the same offence remain in custody.
The four, aged 18, 19, 23 and 23, were arrested in the Hertfordshire, Berkshire and Middlesex area, the force said.
Two 22-year-old men, from Slough, arrested over the weekend on suspicion of attempted murder have since been released on bail.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.