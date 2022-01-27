Facilities to be rebuilt at Market Harborough station
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
Facilities at a mainline station are due to be demolished and rebuilt, Network Rail has said.
The station at Market Harborough, in Leicestershire, is due to get a new toilet block and waiting room.
Network Rail said the new facilities will be more accessible and are expected to open at the end of May.
Gary Walsh, route director for Network Rail's East Midlands route, said: "I'm so pleased to see this project under way."
'Investment'
Mr Walsh said the station had seen major work in recent years, with straighter tracks allowing trains to travel through at a higher speed, a new accessible footbridge and 200 extra car parking spaces.
The station sits on the Midlands Mainline which connects the region with London.
Mr Walsh said: "The new facility is just one element of a whole range of changes we've made at Market Harborough to provide a better station for passengers."
Neil O'Brien, the area's MP, said: "This is great news, that I know will be welcomed by many constituents.
"We've seen a lot of investment into the station and a number of improvements, and this is another important part of enhancing the passenger experience in Market Harborough."
Lisa Angus, transition and projects director for East Midlands Railway, said: "Our passengers have been very patient waiting for the work to start on the new facilities and we would like to thank them for their continued support whilst the improvement works are taking place."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.