Leicester Debenhams store to be replaced with flats complex
By Amy Phipps & Hannah Richardson
BBC News
- Published
A former city centre department store is set to be demolished and replaced with 305 flats.
Debenhams, in Leicester's Highcross, has been empty since the retailer went into administration in April 2020.
The city council has approved a plan to replace the former shop, and part of the adjacent car park, with new homes.
A second application has been submitted requesting permission to use the upper and lower ground floor of the building to create four smaller shopping units.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the complex would contain 10 studio flats, 172 one-bed flats, 107 two-bed flats and 16 three-bed flats.
The tallest part of complex will be 12 storeys high - a slight decrease from the 15-storey building outlined in the original plans.
Standing empty
Planning officers considering the scheme said it was unlikely the space would be quickly brought back into use as a department store.
They said: "If the former Debenhams store unit was to be left vacant in the hope that a suitable occupier would come forward, a long-term, large, vacant unit could harm the vitality and viability of the city centre.
"Instead, the proposed demolition and new residential and commercial development would secure investment and regeneration in the surrounding area, whilst contributing to the city's overall housing need."
Neighbouring businesses have raised concerns over the impact the demolition and building work might have on their trade.
In response, the council has ordered developers to submit a plan setting out how they intend to mitigate disruption from the work.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.