Angel Lynn: Sentence review for man who kidnapped girlfriend
The Attorney General is to review a sentence given to a man who kidnapped his then girlfriend before she was found seriously injured on a dual carriageway.
Chay Bowskill bundled Angel Lynn into a van before she was found hurt on the A6 near Loughborough in September 2020.
She remains in hospital and requires round-the-clock care, police said.
Bowskill's sentence of seven-and-a-half years will be assessed under the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme.
The 20-year-old, of Empingham Drive, Syston, Leicestershire, and his friend Rocco Sansome, 20 - who had driven the van - were sentenced for kidnap on Wednesday.
Bowskill was also convicted of coercive and controlling behaviour, and perverting the course of justice following a trial.
He was found not guilty of a causing grievous bodily harm.
Sansome, of Wanlip Lane, Birstall, was sentenced to 21 months in a young offenders' institution.
In a statement confirming the sentence would be reviewed, a spokeswoman for the Attorney General's office said: "We have received a request for this sentence to be considered under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme.
"The Law Officers have 28 days from sentencing to consider the case and make a decision."
The trial at Leicester Crown Court heard Miss Lynn, who was aged 19 at the time, was forcibly picked up by Bowskill and taken into a van, which was driven off at pace by Sansome.
Miss Lynn fell from the van as it was travelling at about 60mph (97km/h) along the dual carriageway and suffered severe brain injuries, the court heard.
In a statement released after the sentencing hearing, Miss Lynn's family said: "Angel was so full of life and had such a great future ahead of her.
"That future has sadly been taken away from her."
