Five men charged after assaults during Oakham hunt
- Published
Five people have been charged after two men and a teenage girl were assaulted while watching a hunt, say police.
Leicestershire Police said it was called to Ashwell Road in Oakham, Rutland, on Saturday afternoon.
It said the men, aged 61 and 52, and a 15-year-old girl, were assaulted between midday and 13:00 GMT.
Five men, four from Stockport and one from Altrincham, Greater Manchester, have now been charged with using threatening and abusive behaviour.
All men, who are aged 47, 39, 25 and two 21-year-olds, have been bailed and will appear at Loughborough Magistrates' Court in March.
Police said one of the men who was hurt was punched in the face while the other two were pushed.
It said none of them required hospital treatment.
Police appealed for anyone who witnessed what happened to come forward.
Sgt Mark Body said: "I'd like to speak to anyone who was in or travelling along Ashwell Road or the surrounding area.
"I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or remembers seeing a silver 4x4 parked up. If you were driving and have a dashcam in your vehicle, then please get in touch.
"Any information you have, no matter how insignificant you think it is, could help our investigation."
