Horse kick video: Former teacher to deny animal cruelty
A former teacher has indicated she will plead not guilty to two animal cruelty charges after a video showing a horse being punched and kicked was shared.
Sarah Moulds, 37, from Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, appeared at Boston Magistrates' Court in Lincolnshire after the RSPCA charged her with offences against a pony called Bruce.
The charity brought the case after the video was widely shared online.
Ms Moulds will appear at Lincoln Crown Court on 28 February.
She was released on unconditional bail.
Ms Moulds is charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, a grey pony known as Bruce Almighty, by kicking and hitting the animal.
She is also accused of being the responsible person for the horse and failing to prevent the causing of unnecessary suffering by not protecting "the animal from pain, suffering injury or disease".
Both of the alleged offences occurred on 6 November in the vicinity of The Drift, Gunby, Lincolnshire.
The footage was investigated by the RSPCA after being posted on Twitter by anti-hunting activists, the Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs.
The charity urged anyone with information to come forward.
At the time Ms Moulds had been participating in The Cottesmore Hunt - one of Britain's oldest foxhound packs.
Chair of the bench of magistrates Helen Brown said: "Ms Moulds, you have elected to go for trial at the crown court.
"That will be for a pre-trial and preparation hearing.
"In the meantime you are granted unconditional bail."
