Man and boy charged after stabbing in Market Harborough
- Published
Two people have been charged after a man was stabbed in a town.
Leicestershire Police said a 21-year-old man sustained stab wounds in the attack in Britannia Walk, Market Harborough, on 12 June 2021.
A man, 19, and a 16-year-old boy have now been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, a force spokesperson confirmed.
They are both due to appear at Loughborough Magistrates' Court on 2 March.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.