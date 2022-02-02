University of Leicester helps secure future of Enderby Band
A university has stepped in to help a brass band left without a rehearsal room when it was declared unsafe.
Enderby Band was told to vacate a cabin they own next to Huncote Leisure Centre in Leicestershire after high methane levels were found in the area.
They were told even once remedial work had been carried out, the building would not be safe enough to use.
Now the University of Leicester has offered the 120-year-old band rehearsal space at its Oadby campus.
Both the leisure centre and cabin were cordoned off last year after high levels of methane were found during monitoring of the area.
In December, Enderby Band leaders warned the group was at risk of folding if they did not find a suitable alternative practice room.
Now the musicians have been told they can use part of the university's Stamford Court building.
Band president Garry Sleath said: "In this day and age, it is reassuring to find that community spirit still thrives and we are very grateful to the University of Leicester who stepped in to answer our appeal.
"If we hadn't found this appropriate and affordable rehearsal space, we would probably have faced bankruptcy and the end of our history.
"Now we can, once again, look forward to the future."
University president and vice-chancellor, Professor Nishan Canagarajah, said: "The University of Leicester has a proud tradition of working with local communities and using higher education as a force for good.
"We're committed to supporting local projects and groups, such as the Enderby Band, and I'm delighted that our facilities will help to secure the future of an organisation that has brought joy to so many people for so many years."
