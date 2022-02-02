Large pile of rubble dumped in Leicestershire countryside
A council has spent hundreds of pounds cleaning up a large pile of soil, rubble and bricks dumped in a layby.
Blaby District Council said more than 10 tonnes of waste was found in Coventry Road, Sapcote, Leicestershire, at the weekend.
It comes just days after a large amount of tarmac and concrete was fly-tipped further along the same road.
Anyone with information or video footage has been urged to contact the council's enviro-crime officer.
Councillor Les Phillimore said: "These are large-scale, illegal fly-tips and the offenders have had no intention of responsibly disposing of this waste.
"Cleaning up these incidents costs us valuable time and money, which could have been better spent elsewhere."
