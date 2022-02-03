Work on new Leicester footpaths and cycle routes begins
Work is under way to revamp footpaths and create off-road cycle paths on both sides of a busy Leicester road.
Leicester City Council said it was planning to invest more than £970,000 on Saffron Lane improvements to encourage people to walk and cycle.
A new 3m (9.8ft) wide cycle lane in Aylestone Recreation Ground, next to the park's footpath, will also be created as part of the scheme
The government-backed work is expected to take about four months to complete.
The council said work on the Saffron Lane footpaths and cycle paths, between Hawkins Road and the new junction with Putney Road, would include some temporary lane restrictions and footpath closures.
Deputy councillor Adam Clarke, the lead for environment and transportation, said: "This major improvement scheme represents an important expansion of the city's growing network of safe and attractive routes for cyclists and pedestrians."
The council said the work was being funded through the Transforming Cities Fund, an £80m citywide programme of investment in sustainable transport, backed by £40m of government cash from the Department for Transport.
