Leicester: Boy, 14, charged after 15-year-old stabbed
A 14-year-old boy has been charged after a 15-year-old was stabbed in Leicester.
Leicestershire Police said the boy suffered two stab wounds in Cheapside, near Leicester Market, on Tuesday night.
His injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing, the force added.
The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
He is also accused of possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.
The boy, from Leicester, is due to appear before magistrates in the city later.
