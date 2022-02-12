Leicester firm helps destroyed Gaza bookshop to reopen
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
A bookshop destroyed in a Middle East conflict is to reopen after being helped by a Leicestershire business.
The two-storey Samir Mansour shop in Gaza was demolished during clashes between Hamas and Israel in May 2021.
Books2Door took part in a global appeal which has raised more than $250,000 (£184,000) and collected 150,000 books to rebuild and restock the store.
The firm donated 1,000 books and the new, expanded bookshop is opening its doors for the first time on Saturday.
The store, one of the best-known in the territory, stocked a wide range of subjects, including a section in English.
It is estimated 100,000 books were lost.
The new store, which will also function as a library, is just 328 ft (100m) from the old and is almost three times the size.
Samir Mansour: "The day my bookshop was destroyed, I felt alone, but I found that there was great humanity in people to stand by me.
"I thank everyone who helped bring my library back to life. I feel so happy to be able to reopen it."
Books2Door boss Abdul Thadha said: "It feels good to be in a position where we were able to help the appeal.
"When I was told that the bookstore has now been rebuilt and is about to open its doors it made me really happy.
"It's a cherry on the cake to know that books from our own warehouse, in Leicester, are now in Gaza ready to put a smile on children's faces in a part of the world where I never imagined that I could make an impact."
Mahvish Rukhsana, a human rights lawyer based in London, was one of the main organisers of the appeal.
"Samir's bookshop is where Gaza's children came to escape," she said.
"When we set up the fund and book drive, people came out in droves to make this right.
"Almost 5,000 people donated to his fund—which has topped $250,000 and over 70 UK regional book drives helped collect over 150,000 books.
"The outpouring of support for this campaign is testament to the global solidarity to help him rebuild and restock."