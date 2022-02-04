Training dogs sniff out £1.3m cannabis factory in Leicester
By Alex Smith
BBC News
- Published
Dogs trained by a security company ensured ruff justice for three men who were jailed after a £1.3m cannabis factory was sniffed out.
Leicestershire Police said the company was running a workshop for children with special educational needs, and sniffer dogs were being used to help with their sensory learning.
But the sharp-nosed pups repeatedly went to the adjoining wall, where the plants were found.
The men were jailed on Wednesday.
Leicestershire Police said officers attended the unit, in Thames Street, Leicester, in November after receiving a call from the company, which trains dogs in searches and private protection.
The plants, uncovered after the workshop ended, varied in size and had a street value of £1.3m, the force added.
During a search of the building, police found three men hiding in a storage cupboard.
Renald Dema, Ali Hoxha and Juljan Jaku were charged with cultivating cannabis.
In December, they admitted the charge and were sentenced at Leicester Crown Court.
Dema, 21, of no fixed address, was jailed for two years and three months.
Hoxha, 29, of no fixed address, was given a sentence of two years and nine months, while Jaku, 24, also of no fixed address, was jailed for two-and-a-half years.
