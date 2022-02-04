Quorn: Man given hospital order after airgun incident
- Published
A man has been given a hospital order after an airgun was brandished in a residential street.
Police were called to reports of a man walking near Sarson Street in Quorn, Leicestershire, with "a long-barrelled firearm" on 11 November 2020.
Michael Reynolds, 51, was arrested and charged with possession of an airgun with intent to cause fear of violence.
Reynolds, from Quorn, was given the order at Leicester Crown Court after being found unfit to plea.
