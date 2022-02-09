Matt Hampson: Make grassroots rugby safer, says paralysed ex-player
An ex-player who was paralysed from the neck down has said more needs to be done to make grassroots rugby safer.
Matt Hampson, who was injured in an accident in training in 2005, made the plea after being awarded an OBE.
The former Leicester and England Under-21 prop founded the Matt Hampson Foundation in 2010 to help young people injured playing sport.
The 37-year-old said he was "really, really chuffed" to receive recognition in a ceremony at Windsor Castle.
A big day for Hambo 💪🏼 🏰 @RoyalFamily #getbusyliving #OBE #queenshonours pic.twitter.com/bON8okqCbv— Matt Hampson (@Hambofoundation) February 9, 2022
Mr Hampson, from Oakham in Rutland, told PA news agency after the ceremony that although playing rugby at a professional level was now "definitely" safer than when he was on the pitch, issues remain for amateur players.
"We should introduce protocols that are in place in the professional game, like having ambulances on site and people with knowledge about what to do in the case of a spinal injury," he said.
Mr Hampson also paid tribute to the Princess Royal, who awarded him the OBE, saying she was "a very approachable, down-to-earth person".
