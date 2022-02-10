Puppy stolen from car after walk in Leicestershire park
By Sonia Kataria
A dog owner's family has been left "devastated" after their four-month-old pet was stolen from his car.
Fudge, a male cocker spaniel, was taken after a walk in a park in Leicestershire at about 09:45 GMT on Wednesday, police said.
Rob Sleath said he returned from the toilet to find the rear windscreen had been smashed and the puppy had been taken from his crate.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
Mr Sleath, 37, said he took Fudge for a short walk in Fosse Meadows Country Park on Roman Road, Sharnford, before locking him in his crate in the boot of his black Vauxhall Astra and leaving him for a few minutes.
'When is Fudge coming home?'
"Walking back I saw a red collar on the floor and picked it up," he said. "I realised it was Fudge's."
He saw the rear windscreen smashed and Fudge's crate had been cut open.
"I couldn't believe what happened," he said. "It didn't make any sense.
"Me and my family are absolutely devastated he was taken.
"The children have been asking, 'when is Fudge coming home?', and that's really hard."
Mr Sleath hopes the puppy, which they have had for only five weeks, will be handed in.
He said the family has been "overwhelmed" by support on social media.
PC Michael Payne said the family was "desperate" for the puppy's safe return and appealed for information.
"As expected Fudge's owners are absolutely devastated that he has been taken," he said.
"We know that the park is busy at this time of day with dog walkers so we are hoping that someone may have been seen something."