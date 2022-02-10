Coalville man denies transmitter mast terrorism plot
A man has denied plotting a terror attack on major communications infrastructure.
Oliver Lewin is accused of carrying out reconnaissance of potential targets, purchasing equipment and tools, digging hideouts and seeking recruits.
It is alleged the plot, involving attacks on transmitter masts in the Midlands, took place between July 24 and August 25 last year.
Mr Lewin pleaded not guilty to preparing terrorist acts on Thursday.
The 38-year-old, of Ferrers Road in Coalville, Leicestershire, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court via video link from HMP Winchester.
Judge Paul Farrer QC confirmed the trial was set to go ahead on 22 August, adding it is expected to last four weeks.
