A46 Leicester: Crash and vehicle fire close major route
A serious collision and vehicle fire have closed a major road in Leicester.
The A46 was shut at about 02:15 GMT on Friday in both directions from the A607 in Syston to the A6006 near Wymeswold. It has since reopened southbound.
Highways England said the road could be shut for some time and remains closed while police investigations continue.
Diversions are in place and motorists have been advised to find alternative routes. HGVs in particular have been told to use the A6 to Loughborough.
⚠️A46 update - A46 remains closed northbound from the Hobby horse roundabout at Syston. It is open southbound.— Leicester Area Traffic Control (@ATCLeicester) February 11, 2022
⚠️HGV's should divert via the A6 to Loughborough. Syston is struggling with diverted traffic.
Expect delays & plan your journey@leicspolice @LeicsCountyHall https://t.co/BYD2DBuoRF
